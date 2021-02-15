UnlimitedIP (UIP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.42 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and $2.42 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 44.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

