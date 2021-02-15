uPlexa Market Capitalization Achieves $372,320.23 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 15th. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. uPlexa has a market cap of $372,320.23 and approximately $5,378.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, uPlexa has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 71.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 135% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,594,542,314 coins. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

uPlexa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

