US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $12,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 238,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $23,766,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.39.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $412.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.32. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 146.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total value of $430,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,520. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

