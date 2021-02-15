US Bancorp DE Has $13.44 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,177 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of D.R. Horton worth $13,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in D.R. Horton by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 40,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $82.18 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $84.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.61.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,046 shares of company stock worth $2,526,294. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

