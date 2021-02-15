US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,050 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.55% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $14,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,356,000 after purchasing an additional 331,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,644,000 after purchasing an additional 108,588 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 165,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 81,344 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 58,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 112,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 55,912 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $75.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.78. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

