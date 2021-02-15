USA Compression Partners (USAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect USA Compression Partners to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of USAC opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.93%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently 7,000.00%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $30,550.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack H. Brier acquired 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,200.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

