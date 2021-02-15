USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) to post $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.58. USANA Health Sciences posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover USANA Health Sciences.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

USANA Health Sciences stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,638. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $101.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.06.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $79,730.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

