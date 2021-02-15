V-ID Trading Up 65.5% Over Last Week (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get V-ID alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00070925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.97 or 0.01006650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00054613 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.17 or 0.05242274 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00019109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00025074 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00036195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (VIDT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.