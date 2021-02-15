Vai (VAI) Market Capitalization Achieves $169.65 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Vai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vai has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $169.65 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00059241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.30 or 0.00272060 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00084401 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00090981 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00093674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $201.99 or 0.00415369 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00186593 BTC.

Vai’s total supply is 170,084,274 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol.

Vai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

