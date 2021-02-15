Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.0% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VFH stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.43. 19,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,517. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.10. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $78.50.

Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.