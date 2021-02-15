Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Increased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 31,352.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,055 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,554 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $84,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after buying an additional 1,285,140 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.60. The company had a trading volume of 337,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,062,917. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $44.08. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.61.

