Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.2% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,093,000 after purchasing an additional 352,771 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,897,000 after purchasing an additional 752,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,011,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,478,000 after purchasing an additional 134,277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after purchasing an additional 185,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,812,000 after purchasing an additional 373,920 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.75. The stock had a trading volume of 34,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,924. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.95. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $96.09.

