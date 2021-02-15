Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Raised by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 9.2% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $69,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $380.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,969. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $380.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.41.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

