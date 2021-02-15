Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 78.0% from the January 14th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $242.98 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $94.30 and a fifty-two week high of $247.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.02.

