Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 511,200 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the January 14th total of 840,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BND stock opened at $86.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day moving average is $87.87. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

