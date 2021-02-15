Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price target raised by Barclays from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VECO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.29.

Shares of VECO opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. Equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,053,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after purchasing an additional 97,171 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 142,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

