Veil Reaches Market Cap of $722,071.02 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $722,071.02 and $202,140.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,016.85 or 0.99824737 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00043643 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $287.11 or 0.00596896 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.77 or 0.00984942 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.00231618 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00102562 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003861 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.