VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $213.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Verisign reported impressive fourth-quarter 2020 results. Both revenues and earnings increased on a year-over-year basis. The top line benefited from growth in .com and .net domain name registrations. VeriSign ended the reported quarter with 165.2 million .com. and .net domain name registrations were up 4% year over year. Per the amended cooperative agreement between the company and the U.S. Commerce Department, VeriSign has the flexibility to pursue up to a 7% increase in prices for .com domain names in each of the last four years of the six-year period of the registry agreement with ICANN. However, increasing expenses may prove to be a drag on profitability. Intensifying competition from the likes of Google’s free public domain name service is a concern. Notably, its shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VRSN. TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $2.16 on Monday, hitting $202.39. 65,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,010. VeriSign has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.21. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $129,251.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,027,094.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,530,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,291 shares of company stock worth $7,071,893 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,313,000 after purchasing an additional 505,747 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $264,467,000 after purchasing an additional 505,448 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,078,000 after purchasing an additional 378,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,438,000 after acquiring an additional 360,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 320.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,231,000 after acquiring an additional 142,239 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

