Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL opened at $63.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

