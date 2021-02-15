Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 621 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth $1,390,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 263,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,866,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,631,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,145. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOPE opened at $106.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.79 and a 200-day moving average of $88.09. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $106.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOPE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

