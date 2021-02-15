Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $595,000 Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $35.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.35%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

