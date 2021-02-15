Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $676,000 Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGV. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $74.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.82. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $74.47.

