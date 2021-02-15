Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 19,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $339.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.79 and a 200 day moving average of $339.20. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

