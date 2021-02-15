Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 141 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.67.

Intuit stock opened at $413.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $376.98 and its 200 day moving average is $345.98. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $414.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

