Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 6,705 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.97.

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.42.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.