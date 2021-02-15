Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 7,996 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,996 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 1,708.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 340.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC raised SAP to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

SAP stock opened at $131.93 on Monday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $157.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.07 and its 200-day moving average is $139.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

