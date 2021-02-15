ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,160,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the January 14th total of 121,250,000 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31,002 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 55.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 535,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $58.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $60.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Barclays cut ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.91.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

