Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) PT Raised to $65.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair raised Viasat from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.86.

Get Viasat alerts:

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $59.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,994.00 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Viasat’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,451,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,455,000 after buying an additional 608,641 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 21.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 7.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.