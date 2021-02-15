Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $14.97 Million Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 350,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,581 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $14,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,823,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,554,000 after buying an additional 157,889 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,733,000 after buying an additional 1,229,336 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,558,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,315,000 after buying an additional 375,845 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 680,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,125,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 667,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $42.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

