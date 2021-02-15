Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 403,961 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,162,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,961 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Zynga worth $11,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Zynga by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -386.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.62.

In other news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $101,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 895,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,464.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,721,575 shares of company stock valued at $27,441,220. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

