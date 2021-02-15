Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,638 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Ralph Lauren worth $12,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 117.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.37.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $9,391,262.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,866,607.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,419 shares of company stock worth $13,961,607 over the last ninety days. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RL opened at $110.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $123.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

