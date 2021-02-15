Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,414 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,414 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $11,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 219.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 26,068 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCVL. TheStreet cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $48.98 on Monday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.39. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $274.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.10 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

In related news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Also, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $602,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,340 in the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

