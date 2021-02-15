Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,224 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,980 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 9,224 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $14,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in VMware by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,717 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of VMware by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 19,466 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

NYSE VMW opened at $145.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.