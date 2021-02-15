Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,150 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:VCT traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,300 ($30.05). The company had a trading volume of 178,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,620. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 36.80. Victrex plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,645 ($21.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,498 ($32.64). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,378.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,085.31.

Get Victrex plc (VCT.L) alerts:

In other Victrex plc (VCT.L) news, insider Martin Court sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,408 ($31.46), for a total transaction of £41,875.12 ($54,710.11).

About Victrex plc (VCT.L)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Victrex plc (VCT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex plc (VCT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.