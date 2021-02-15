Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VKTX opened at $8.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $612.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

VKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.