Vitae (VITAE) Hits Market Cap of $83.78 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Vitae has a market capitalization of $83.78 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for $4.30 or 0.00008933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io.

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

