VMware (NYSE:VMW) Downgraded by Cleveland Research to Neutral

Cleveland Research cut shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut VMware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.91.

NYSE:VMW opened at $145.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.75. The company has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $163.17.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of VMware by 146.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

