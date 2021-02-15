Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,038 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 1,981.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $18.70 on Monday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.5325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.