Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

WAKE opened at $19.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31. Wake Forest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $20.07.

Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Wake Forest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Wake Forest Bancshares Company Profile

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wake Forest Federal Savings & Loan Association that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits and IRAs. The company's loan portfolio includes fixed mortgage loans, balloon mortgages, home equity loans, construction loans, commercial real estate mortgages, and commercial lines of credit, as well as loans secured by residential investment properties and land, and deposit loans.

