Washington Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $290.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,324. The company has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.72 and a 200-day moving average of $296.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens cut their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.60.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

