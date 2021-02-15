Washington Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Washington Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,838,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Synopsys by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after acquiring an additional 519,161 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in Synopsys by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Synopsys by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.07.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $292.09. The company had a trading volume of 40,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,100. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.19 and its 200 day moving average is $229.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $293.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

