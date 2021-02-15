Washington Capital Management Inc. Has $451,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Washington Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,287,662. The firm has a market cap of $213.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $61.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

