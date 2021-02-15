Washington Capital Management Inc. Invests $354,000 in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Vontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,419,000. First American Bank acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE VNT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.11. 74,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,983. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.91. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VNT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.