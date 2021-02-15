Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,541. Waters has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $299.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Waters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,409,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,091,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,807 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.