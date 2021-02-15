WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,929,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,976,000 after buying an additional 3,530,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,762,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,651,000 after acquiring an additional 55,278 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,796,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,969,000 after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,355,000 after purchasing an additional 41,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,673,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

WEC stock opened at $83.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.37. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

