Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $25.46 on Monday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

