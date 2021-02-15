Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after buying an additional 4,760,961 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,785,000 after buying an additional 3,248,260 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $90,540,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 130.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,723,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,047,000 after buying an additional 2,675,776 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $33.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

