Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,043,000 after acquiring an additional 35,344 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 78,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $67.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $89.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

