Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the January 14th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,803. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

In other Western Asset Global High Income Fund news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 21,382 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $222,158.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after buying an additional 470,763 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

