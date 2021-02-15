Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $199.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $214.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.20.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 8,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $1,644,725.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,831.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,724 shares of company stock worth $9,820,094 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

